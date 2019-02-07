MNG Enterprises launches proxy fight to overhaul Gannett board

(Reuters) - Gannett Co Inc said on Thursday that MNG Enterprises Inc was planning to nominate six director to its board after the USA Today owner rejected the company’s buyout offer.

MNG Enterprises, better known as Digital First Media, held a 7.5 percent stake in Gannett as of January.

Gannett said shareholders need not take any action at this time and that it would provide a date for the annual meeting.

The newspaper chain rejected MNG’s $1.36 billion buyout offer on Monday, saying it undervalued the company and was not credible.

The Wall Street Journal had first reported of MNG launching a proxy fight against the company, citing people familiar with the matter.

MNG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.