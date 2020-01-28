J.Crew Group appoints former Victoria's Secret executive as CEO

FILE PHOTO: A J.Crew store logo is pictured on a building along the Lincoln Road Mall in Miami Beach, Florida March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - J.Crew Group Inc on Tuesday appointed former Victoria’s Secret executive Jan Singer as chief executive officer, effective Feb. 2.

The new CEO is expected to stem falling sales and a dwindling cash flow at the fashion retailer, which has been grappling with competition from online firms such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) that have been eating into traditional retailers’ market share.

Singer resigned from L Brands (LB.N) in November 2018, where she headed its struggling Victoria’s Secret’s lingerie division.

She will be paid a base salary of $1.25 million annually, with a sign-on bonus of $2.5 million, J. Crew said in a regulatory filing here

Michael J. Nicholson, who served as J.Crew’s interim CEO, will return to his former role as president of the fashion retailer.