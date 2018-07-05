FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
July 5, 2018 / 5:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mobike to scrap China user deposit in bike-sharing race

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mobike, one of the world’s biggest bike-sharing companies, is doing away with deposits for all customers in China, amid a fierce battle to win users.

FILE PHOTO: A Mobike is pictured after Chinese bike sharing company MOBIKE launched its service in Mexico City, Mexico February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

Existing users will be able to get refund of their deposits as the company’s service also gets integrated into Meituan platform, Mobike said, after a $2.7 billion takeover of the bike company in April by Meituan, China’s largest provider of on-demand online services.

“The move is designed to establish a no-threshold, zero-burden and zero-condition deposit-free standard for the entire bikesharing industry,” Mobike said in a statement.

The company is also launching e-bikes that can run up to 70 kilometers per charge at a top speed of 20 km/hour.

Mobike collected a 299 yuan ($45) deposit from each user in China, which makes up a majority of its 200 million users globally. The company is competing with Alibaba-backed Ofo, which also counts ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing as a major investor.

The two bike-sharing companies have raised hundreds of millions of dollars from investors but have waged a costly war of subsidies in a bid to win the Chinese and overseas markets.

(This story corrects paragraph 5 to say a majority of Mobike’s 200 million users, not all, are in China)

Reporting by Pei Li and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.