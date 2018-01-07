FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 7, 2018 / 3:53 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

China's FAW Car buys 10 percent stake in Mobike's new car-sharing unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - FAW Car Co Ltd (000800.SZ) said on Sunday it was taking a 10 percent stake in Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike’s new car-sharing unit Mobike Chuxing Technology Co.

Mobike Chuxing was set up in December with registered capital of 20 million yuan ($3 million).

With the strategic investment, FAW will provide electric cars for the project.

    FAW, in a statement, said it had signed a deal to buy the stake but did not disclose financial details.

    The investment will not have a significant impact on FAW’s earnings. Mobike, whose backers include Tencent (0700.HK) and Sequoia, has 100 million users and supports roughly 25 million rides a day.

    Its top competitor, ofo, raised $450 million in May last year from a range of investors, including Chinese ride-sharing service Didi Chuxing.

    Reporting by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng; Editing by Susan Fenton

