China's Meituan Dianping says to acquire bicycle-sharing firm Mobike

BEIJING (Reuters) - Meituan Dianping, China’s top on-demand services platform, said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire bike-sharing firm Mobike.

A Mobike bike-sharing bicycle is pictured in Singapore August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Both firms are backed by Chinese gaming and social media firm Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Meituan did not disclose the value of the deal, though local media said it was roughly $3.7 billion.

A Mobike is pictured after Chinese bike sharing company MOBIKE launched its service in Mexico City, Mexico February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mobike will maintain its brand following the deal and keep its current management team, Meituan said.

Mobike is one of the two top bicycle-sharing platforms in China and counts over 30 million rides a day.