Deals
June 14, 2019 / 3:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Hexaware Technologies buys U.S.-based Mobiquity for $182 million

1 Min Read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian IT services company Hexaware Technologies Ltd said on Friday it bought privately owned Mobiquity Inc for $182 million, to expand its cloud and automation service offerings.

The deal will help Mumbai-based Hexaware gain traction in its banking and pharmaceutical verticals, through Mobiquity’s digital products.

Hexaware will pay $131 million upfront to Mobiquity and a deferred consideration of $51 million will be paid based on earnouts, the company said here

U.S.-based Mobiquity makes products for partners including Amazon’s AWS and Netherlands-headquartered software company Bankbase.

Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below