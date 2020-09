FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Thursday it will develop a seasonal flu vaccine as part of its increased investment in vaccines.

The company also said it was actively preparing for a commercial launch of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.