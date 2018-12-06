Moderna braves market jitters with upsized IPO -source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O aimed to sell around $618 million in shares in its initial public offering on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said, braving stock market jitters to sell more stock than originally planned.

Moderna expected to sell roughly 26.86 million shares at $23 per share, the person said, having originally aimed to sell 21.7 million shares for between $22 and $24 per share.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.