Commentary: Korean peninsula at the crosshairs of great power rivalry

About the Author

Arshad Mohammed writes about U.S. foreign policy for Reuters as a diplomatic correspondent based in Washington. He joined Reuters in 1988 and has worked as a correspondent in New York, Paris, Algiers and Washington, where he has covered the White House 1996-2002 and the State Department 2002-2005, 2006-2016. His Washington assignments have entailed extensive travel with former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and former Secretaries of State Powell, Rice, Clinton and Kerry.

The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News.