Commentary: Korean peninsula at the crosshairs of great power rivalry

President Trump has called off a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Before his announcement, we spoke with Ambassador Chas Freeman, a retired American diplomat, about the broader strategic issues on the Korean peninsula. Lodged between China, Japan and Russia, Korea has long been the object of great power rivalry. Occupied at times by both China and Japan, Korea was carved in half at the end of World War Two, with the North becoming a communist state allied with the Soviet Union and the South a capitalist nation allied with the United States. Eight decades later, it is still divided.
Arshad Mohammed writes about U.S. foreign policy for Reuters as a diplomatic correspondent based in Washington. He joined Reuters in 1988 and has worked as a correspondent in New York, Paris, Algiers and Washington, where he has covered the White House 1996-2002 and the State Department 2002-2005, 2006-2016. His Washington assignments have entailed extensive travel with former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and former Secretaries of State Powell, Rice, Clinton and Kerry.
