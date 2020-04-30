Deals
Indonesia's Gojek buys payments startup Moka

(Reuters) - Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek has acquired a mobile point-of-sale startup Moka, the companies said on Thursday.

Indonesia-based Moka will continue to operate as an independent entity, while integrating with Gojek’s multiple services, including food delivery and online payments, according to a joint statement by both the companies. But it did not provide any financial details of the deal.

Both companies did not also immediately respond to a request for a comment on the same.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Gojek acquired Moka for about $130 million.

Reuters reported in March that Gojek had closed an additional $1.2 billion of funding, with it’s total funding standing at just under $3 billion.

