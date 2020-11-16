Russia hopes to establish working relationship with pro-EU Moldovan president: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia hopes to establish a working relationship with Maia Sandu, an opposition candidate who defeated pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a presidential election run-off at the weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Sandu, 48, favours closer ties with the European Union for her native Moldova, a former Soviet republic of 3.5 million.
Reporting by Dmitry Antonov and Maria Kiselyova; Writing Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Toby Chopra
