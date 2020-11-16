Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Russia hopes to establish working relationship with pro-EU Moldovan president: Kremlin

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov visits the Dream Island amusement park ahead of its upcoming inauguration in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia hopes to establish a working relationship with Maia Sandu, an opposition candidate who defeated pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a presidential election run-off at the weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Sandu, 48, favours closer ties with the European Union for her native Moldova, a former Soviet republic of 3.5 million.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov and Maria Kiselyova; Writing Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up