Russia hopes to establish working relationship with pro-EU Moldovan president: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov visits the Dream Island amusement park ahead of its upcoming inauguration in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia hopes to establish a working relationship with Maia Sandu, an opposition candidate who defeated pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a presidential election run-off at the weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Sandu, 48, favours closer ties with the European Union for her native Moldova, a former Soviet republic of 3.5 million.