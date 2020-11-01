Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Moldova presidential election likely heading to run-off, early results show

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova’s presidential election looked likely to go into a run-off after preliminary results on Sunday showed that incumbent President Igor Dodon held a small lead over his main opponent Maia Sandu, but not enough to win outright in the first round.

The central election commission’s data showed Dodon had 36.51% support after the commission counted 62.3% of ballots. Dodon’s main challenger, former Prime Minister Sandu, had 30.63%.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Matthias Williams

