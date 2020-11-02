Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
World News

Moldova presidential election goes to run-off, opposition leads

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova’s presidential election will go into a run-off after preliminary results on Monday showed that opposition leader Maia Sandu held a small lead over his main opponent, incumbent President Igor Dodon.

The central election commission’s data showed that former Prime Minister Sandu had 36.10%, while Dodon had 32.66% support after the commission counted 99.81% of ballots.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up