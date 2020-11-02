Moldova presidential election goes to run-off, opposition leads

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova’s presidential election will go into a run-off after preliminary results on Monday showed that opposition leader Maia Sandu held a small lead over his main opponent, incumbent President Igor Dodon.
The central election commission’s data showed that former Prime Minister Sandu had 36.10%, while Dodon had 32.66% support after the commission counted 99.81% of ballots.
Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
