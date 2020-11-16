Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Moldova's Dodon says concedes defeat in presidential runoff if courts find no violations

By Reuters Staff

Igor Dodon, Moldova's President and presidential candidate, speaks to the media at a polling station during the second round of a presidential election in Chisinau, Moldova November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova’s incumbent Igor Dodon said on Monday he would concede defeat in the presidential election if local courts find no violations.

“If the courts confirm that everything is ok, then we will put a full stop here,” Dodon said.

Preliminary results from the central election commission showed that opposition candidate Maia Sandu won presidential election run-off with 57.75% of votes versus Dodon’s 42.25% after 100% of ballots had been counted.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Louise Heavens

