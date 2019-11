Moldova's national flags are seen in central Chisinau, Moldova June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova’s parliament on Thursday approved former finance minister Ion Chicu to be the new prime minister.

The previous government was brought down by a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, threatening more instability just five months after the pro-Western prime minister Maia Sandu took office promising to fight corruption.