Moldova leader nominates former finance minister as PM candidate

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Wednesday nominated former finance minister Ion Chicu to be the next prime minister.

The previous government was brought down by a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, threatening more instability just five months after the pro-Western Maia Sandu took office promising to fight corruption.

Chicu now has 15 days to form a cabinet, which then needs the approval of parliament.

