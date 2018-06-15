FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
June 15, 2018 / 5:25 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Molecular Partners says 5 of 8 patients responded in multiple myeloma trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Molecular Partners said on Friday that five of eight patients with advanced multiple myeloma in a Phase II study showed an objective response to a combination therapy that includes an investigational drug from the Swiss company.

The Zurich-based company said median duration of treatment for patients who responded to its cocktail of MP0250, its pipeline hopeful, with Takeda’s Velcade and dexamethasone was 22.5 weeks. It is now recruiting patients for a higher dosing, in hopes it will boost effectiveness.

“We are very encouraged by the initial activity and the safety profile of MP0250 in combination with (Velcade) and dexamethasone, even at the low dose of MP0250,” Andreas Harstrick, Chief Medical Officer of Molecular Partners, said in a statement.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.