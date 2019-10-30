Molson Coors to cut jobs, invest beyond beers in restructuring plan

(Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP.N) said on Wednesday it plans to cut hundreds of jobs, streamline its operations and expand its product line beyond beers as it restructures its business.

The company will halve the number of its business units to two in North America and Europe and shut down its Denver office, and make Chicago its North American operational headquarters.

The brewer, which is looking to save about $150 million in cost, expects to cut 400-500 jobs in its U.S., Canada and international segments. The company had about 17,750 employees at the end of 2018.

It said it would invest heavily in new non-beer products, after launching a canned wine and a hard coffee in 2019, as it looks to cushion the impact from waning beer demand across the globe.

In a move to broaden its product offerings, the company said starting 2020 it would be known as Molson Coors Beverage Co.

“Our business is at an inflection point. We can continue down the path we’ve been on for several years now, or we can make the significant and difficult changes necessary to get back on the right track,” Chief Executive Officer Gavin Hattersley said in a statement.

The company also reported its third-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, sending its shares down about 2% in premarket trading.