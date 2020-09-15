Molson Coors enters joint venture to brew and distribute Yuengling beers

(Reuters) - Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP.N said on Tuesday it partnered with D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc to brew and sell its beers and expand the Pennsylvania-headquartered company's distribution to the West Coast of the United States.

D.G. Yuengling, the nearly 200-year-old family-owned brewer that sells beer in 22 U.S. states, said it would operate separately from the joint venture with Molson Coors, which is to be led by a board of directors consisting of members from both companies.

The partnership, expected to come into effect in the second half of 2021, will also help boost Molson Coors’ business that has taken a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic that led to closure of pubs and restaurants.