Russian tycoon, suspect in Monaco graft probe, arrived in Moscow

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - AS Monaco Training - La Turbie, France, March 29, 2018. Dmitry Rybolovlev of Russia, President of AS Monaco Football Club arrives to attend AS Monaco training. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, who is a formal suspect in an investigation into corruption and influence-peddling in Monaco, is now back in Moscow, his representative told Reuters on Saturday.

Earlier this week, police in Monaco had detained the billionaire, who also owns soccer club AS Monaco, for questioning as part of the probe.

“Rybolovlev is currently in Moscow,” the tycoon’s representative, Dmitry Chechkin, said.

“Rybolovlev has not been freed on bail, or (served with) an order not to leave, but under judicial control terms. He was not banned from leaving Monaco and his movements are not restricted,” Chechkin said.

Rybolovlev, one of Russia’s richest men who made his fortune running fertilizer producer Uralkali until he sold it in 2010, was released after a judge in Monaco declared him a formal suspect in the probe.

Under the legal systems in France and Monaco, a suspect is placed under formal investigation if a magistrate believes there is serious or consistent evidence pointing to a crime. He is not formally charged unless he is sent to trial.