Moncler brings online channel in-house, to double share in three years

(Reuters) - Italy’s luxury group Moncler will bring its e-commerce channel in-house with a view to double the share of its online business over the next three years, the company said on Monday.

Online sales accounted for 10% of the total in 2019, split broadly equally between the brand’s website Moncler.com and third parties, according to analysts.

The luxury outwear maker previously managed its e-commerce business in partnership with online retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP), now owned by Cartier maker Richemont, an agreement which expired this year.

Moncler said the direct management of its e-commerce will start with the United States and Canada in October this year.

In addition, Moncler will launch a fully integrated e-commerce platform in 2021, the company said.

“The use of artificial intelligence, already applied to warehouse management, demand planning and store replenishment, will be extended to new areas such as product recommendations on the e-commerce channel, client service interactions, merchandising and pricing”, the company said.