December 4, 2019 / 10:11 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Gucci owner Kering holds exploratory talks to buy Moncler - Bloomberg

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the new high end jewellery Gucci store on Place Vendome in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - Kering SA (PRTP.PA), the parent company of Gucci and Balenciaga, has held exploratory talks with Moncler SpA (MONC.MI) about a deal to buy the Italian apparel company, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Moncler had a market valuation of about 9.8 billion euros ($10.80 billion) as of Wednesday’s close on the Milan Stock Exchange.

The talks held were preliminary and there is no certainty it would lead to a deal, the report said.

Kering declined to comment, while Moncler did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

