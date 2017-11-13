FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Moncler to end top lines, designers Valli and Browne to leave
Sections
Featured
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
U.S.
In grieving Texas town, faith sustains those left behind
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
Business
Membership revoked? GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
France
France frets over 'internal' threat two years after Paris attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 13, 2017 / 6:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Moncler to end top lines, designers Valli and Browne to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury outerwear company Moncler said on Monday it would end its Gamme Rouge and Gamme Bleu lines and their designers would leave the company.

“The group must vary and open up toward different horizons,” Chairman and Chief Executive Remo Ruffini said in a statement.

Designers Giambattista Valli and Thom Browne would dedicate themselves to their own brands and the Spring Summer 2018 collections would be the last ones for the two lines, it added.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.