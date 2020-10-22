Moncler pledges carbon neutrality by 2021, recycling in new plan

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Moncler is seen in a shop in downtown Rome, Italy February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

(Reuters) - Luxury puffer jacket maker Moncler MONC.MI committed on Thursday to making production sites carbon-neutral by 2021 and said it would start using from January certified recycled down, in a process requiring 70% less water than the traditional one.

The Italian fashion group announced on Thursday a new sustainability plan - dubbed Born to Protect - under which all key materials will be traced by 2023 and at least 80% of nylon production waste will be recycled by that same year.

The down used for its signature coats is traced and certified since 2015.

Moncler said that over the next three years it would also provide resources to protect 100,000 people in areas where climatic and social conditions are challenging, continuing its ‘Warmly Moncler’ partnership with the United Nations childrens’ agency UNICEF.