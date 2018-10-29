Cadbury chocolate maker Mondelez's sales miss estimates

The logo of Mondelez International is seen on an office building in the Glattpark district in Opfikon, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) reported a quarterly profit on Monday that edged past estimates, helped by higher pricing and cost cuts.

The company had embarked on a cost cutting plan in 2014 to save about $1.5 billion per year by 2018, the effects of which are starting to show on the company’s margins.

These cost saving efforts, along with higher pricing helped the company drive its adjusted gross margin up 110 basis points to 40.6 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had expected 39.94 percent, according to Refinitiv data.

However, Mondelez’s sales in Europe, its biggest market, fell 3.3 percent to $2.36 billion, while sales in Latin America fell 14.8 percent to $774 million.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.19 billion, or 81 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $981 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents per share. Net revenue fell 3.7 percent to $6.29 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 61 cents per share on revenue of $6.32 billion, according to Refinitiv data.