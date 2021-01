FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has raised its holding in Czech MONETA Money Bank 10.45% from 3.22%, a regulatory filing with the Czech central bank showed.

The increase comes after Czech investment group PPF offered to buy out as much as 29% of MONETA shares at 80 crowns per share and subsequently offer to merge the bank with PPF’s Czech banking activities.