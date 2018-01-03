FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Venezuela
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Business News
January 3, 2018 / 7:48 AM / in an hour

China says hopes U.S. can create level playing field for Chinese firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that it hopes the United States can create a level playing field and a predictable environment for Chinese enterprises.

    The comment from foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular news conference was in response to a question from reporters about a U.S. government panel’s rejection of Ant Financial’s acquisition of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc (MGI.O) over national security concerns.

    Reporting by Philip Wen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.