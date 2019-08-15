U.S. money fund deposits surged by $202 billion in past three months

BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. money-market fund deposits surged by about $202 billion during the past three months, the strongest showing in at least a decade, research firm Morningstar Inc said on Thursday.

In July alone, money-market funds collected nearly $76 billion amid the first Federal Reserve interest rate cut since 2008. Taxable-bond funds also had a strong showing, with $40.2 billion in net deposits during July and $206 billion during the past 12 months, Morningstar (MORN.O) said.