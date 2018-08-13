FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Germany aims to end use of glyphosate in this legislative period: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Use of glyphoste-based weed-killers should be halted during the current legislative period which ends in three years, a spokesman for the German environment ministry said on Monday.

Shares of Germany’s Bayer (BAYGn.DE) fell more than 10 percent on Monday after a California jury ordered the company’s Monsanto unit to pay $289 million for not warning of cancer risks posed by its main weed killer, Roundup.

Monsanto, acquired by Bayer this year for $63 billion, faces more than 5,000 similar lawsuits across the United States. The company plans to appeal the verdict.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Joseph Nasr

