FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 13, 2018 / 2:47 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Shares in Australia's Nufarm plunge after Monsanto weedkiller cancer finding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A Californian court finding that a Monsanto weedkiller caused a school groundskeeper’s cancer has sent shares in Nufarm Ltd (NUF.AX), an Australian maker of a similar product, tumbling 10 percent on Monday.

Monsanto, owned by Germany’s Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) failed to warn customers about cancer risks from glyphosate-based weedkillers, the jury in San Francisco found on Friday.

Macquarie Bank analysts estimate Nufarm earns about a fifth of its revenue from products containing glyphosate, the world’s most widely-used herbicide. At one stage, its shares fell almost 17 percent in early trade.

A Nufarm spokeswoman declined immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.