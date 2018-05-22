FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

India's antitrust regulator approves Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it had approved the acquisition of U.S. seed major Monsanto Co (MON.N) by Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE), in a decision that moves the mega deal a step closer toward the finish line.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Bayer is seen at the headquarters building in Caracas, Venezuela March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

The acquisition had been approved “subject to compliance of certain modifications,” the regulator said on Twitter, without elaborating.

    German conglomerate Bayer is preparing to close its $62.5 billion takeover of Monsanto this quarter, giving it control of more than 25 percent of the world’s seed and pesticides market.

    Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Euan Rocha

