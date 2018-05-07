Monsanto names Santos crop science leader in Latin America

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Rodrigo Santos, South America chief at Monsanto Co, has been named head of crop science in the Latin America region, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Brett Begemann, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Monsanto earlier on Monday said Chief Executive Officer Hugh Grant would step down when Bayer AG completes the takeover of the U.S. seeds company, making way for Bayer executive Liam Condon to lead the combined businesses.

Santos and other named executives will assume their new roles at the closing of the deal, Monsanto said, adding it expects this to take place by June.