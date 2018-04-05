Monsanto misses profit estimates as corn disappoints

(Reuters) - Monsanto Co (MON.N), which is being acquired by Germany’s Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE), missed analysts’ quarterly profit estimate on Thursday on lower volumes and prices for corn.

FILE PHOTO: Monsanto is displayed on a screen where the stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Sales in the company’s corn seeds and traits business dropped 6.2 percent to $2.72 billion during the second quarter ended Feb. 28.

The lower sales is a result of continued belt-tightening by farmers amid slumping commodity prices and a global oversupply of grain following years of bumper harvests.

Soybean business sales rose 6 percent to $912 million, the U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company said.

In March, Bayer won EU antitrust approval for its $62.5 billion bid to acquire Monsanto.

Net profit attributable to Monsanto rose to $1.46 billion, or $3.27 per share, from $1.37 billion, or $3.09 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the St. Louis, Missouri-based company earned $3.22 per share, missing the average analyst estimate by 8 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell to $5.02 billion from $5.07 billion.