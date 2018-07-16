FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 16, 2018 / 4:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Monte dei Paschi says granted state guarantee on bad loan securitization sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian bailed-out bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said on Monday it had been granted a state guarantee on a 24 billion euro ($28 bln) bad loan securitization sale which is a key plank of its restructuring plan.

The state guarantee wraps the least risky portion of the deal — 2.92 billion euros in senior notes issued by the securitization vehicle that purchased the bad loans.

Italy introduced the state guarantee scheme back in 2016 to ease bad loan sales by banks.

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.