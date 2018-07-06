Italian judge dismisses charges against former Monte dei Paschi executives

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian judge dismissed on Friday charges against former Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) top executives Fabrizio Viola and Alessandro Profumo in an alleged market rigging and accounting fraud case, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

Viola and Profumo served respectively as chief executive and chairman of the lender. Profumo is now chief executive of state-controlled defense company Leonardo (LDOF.MI).

The judge deemed the accusations against the managers groundless and accepted the request by prosecutors to dismiss the case, the document showed.