Monte dei Paschi first half loss exceeds 3 billion euros: Boersen-Zeitung
August 8, 2017 / 6:14 AM / in 2 months

Monte dei Paschi first half loss exceeds 3 billion euros: Boersen-Zeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The entrance of Monte dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in Siena, Italy, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena will report a first-half loss of more than 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) as it sets aside more money for non-performing loans, German business daily Boersen-Zeitung reported on Monday, citing banking sources.

The Tuscan bank, the world’s oldest still in business, has for years been at the forefront of Italy’s slow-brewing banking crisis, burdened by bad loans and a mismanagement scandal.

Last month, Italy published a decree authorizing a state recapitalization of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, formally bringing the 8 billion euros rescue of Italy’s fourth-biggest bank into effect.

Monte dei Paschi, which is due to publish results on Aug. 11, was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Holmes

