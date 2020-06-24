Montenegrin police uses tear gas to disperse opposition backers

PODGORICA (Reuters) - Police in Montenegro on Wednesday moved against supporters of the pro-Serb opposition in the Adriatic coastal town of Budva and the capital Podgorica who were protesting over the control of a municipal assembly.

Riot police used tear gas to disperse dozens who rallied in front of the city hall in Budva and also in front of the Interior Ministry’s headquarters in Podgorica.

The dispute in Budva began on June 17 when the mayor loyal to the pro-Serb opposition refused to hand over power to the ruling coalition despite losing his majority in the local assembly.

Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said police were enforcing the law.

“If there’s no room for reason, the state will solve this in 15 minutes,” Markovic told parliament.

Montenegro’s ruling coalition led by the Democratic Party of Socialists of President Milo Djukanovic, faces a national election on August 30.

The opposition, which wants closer ties with neighboring Serbia and Russia, accuses Djukanovic, who has ruled for three decades, and his party of corruption, nepotism and ties with organised crime. They deny this.

Since December, Montenegro has also been beset by protests by the Serbian Orthodox Church over a law that allows the state to seize some religious property. [nL8N2CV7RG]

Authorities in Podgorica have accused Serbia and Russia, which are closely aligned with the church and the opposition, of undermining Montenegro’s independence. [nL8N2AT0DC]

The Serbian Orthodox Church is the largest Christian denomination in Montenegro, a NATO member and a candidate to join the European Union.