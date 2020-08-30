World News
August 30, 2020 / 7:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Montenegro ruling DPS party just ahead of pro-Serb alliance -pollster

1 Min Read

Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic walks out of a polling station with his wife Lidija, during parliamentary election in Podgorica, Montenegro, August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

PODGORICA (Reuters) - The pro-Western Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic was in close call against Montenegro’s pro-Serbian and pro-Russian alliance in parliamentary elections on Sunday, pollster CEMI said in a preliminary forecast.

On the basis of just over 49% percent of ballots from a sample of polling stations, CEMI forecast the DPS garnered 34.2% of votes, while the alliance of mainly Serb nationalist parties, For the Future of Montenegro, which wants closer ties with Serbia and Russia, was just behind with 33.7%.

Peace is Our Nation, an alliance of centrist and pro-Western parties, came third with 12.6%, CEMI said.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by David Evans

