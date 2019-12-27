Montenegro's parliament approves religion law despite protests

PODGORICA (Reuters) - Montenegro’s parliament approved on Friday a law on religious communities despite street protests and a last-minute attempt in the chamber by deputies of the pro-Serb opposition to prevent the vote going ahead.

Security rush into parliamentary hall after opposition tried to prevent the vote on a bill on religious freedoms and legal rights of religious organizations in Montenegro's parliament in Podgorica, Montenegro December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Under the law, religious communities in the tiny Adriatic state would need to prove property ownership from before 1918, when predominantly Orthodox Christian Montenegro joined the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes, the predecessor of the now-defunct Yugoslavia.

The pro-Serb Democratic Front (DF) and other critics of the legislation say it is an attempt to promote the small Montenegrin Orthodox Church, which is not recognized by other major churches, at the expense of the Serbian Orthodox Church, the dominant church in the country of 620,000 people.

They also accuse Montenegro’s pro-Western president, Milo Djukanovic, and his ruling Democratic Party of Socialists of corruption, ties to organized crime and seeking to push the country further from Serbia, its much bigger neighbor.

The DF deputies brawled with their opponents just before the vote, which took place in the early hours of Friday after a lengthy late-night debate.

Police initially detained all 18 DF deputies but later released 15. Among the three who remained in detention pending charges was DF leader Andrija Mandic, the pro-government Pobjeda daily said.

“We have said we are ready to die for our church and we are demonstrating that,” Mandic told reporters after the fracas.

Hundreds of opposition supporters backed by clergy had taken to the streets of the capital Podgorica on Thursday to rally against the law. Roads in the north of the country were also blocked for hours.

The Serbian Orthodox Church has around 12 million followers, mainly in Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro. It owns 66 monasteries in Montenegro, most of them dating back to the Middle Ages, as well as dozens of churches and other real estate.

The Serbian Orthodox Church said its head, Patriarch Irinej, was “deeply distressed” by the developments in Montenegro.

“His holiness ... prays ... for peace and unity between Montenegrin state bodies and church dignitaries, for the benefit of all in Montenegro, regardless of religion and nationality,” it said in a statement.

The Church suspects the Montenegrin state of planning to seize its assets, something the government denies. Djukanovic has accused the Church of promoting pro-Serbian policies with the aim of undermining Montenegrin statehood.

Montenegro peacefully split from its former federal partner in 2006. It is now a member of NATO and, like Serbia, a candidate for European Union membership.