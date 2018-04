(Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s on Thursday said current U.S. trade policy could pose a downside risk to the economic growth of the country.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers being loaded onto Xin Da Yang Zhou ship from Shanghai, China at Pier J at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California, U.S., April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Riha Jr./File Photo

Moody’s on Wednesday maintained the United States’ top-notch “Aaa” credit rating, saying the country’s “exceptional” economic strength would counterbalance lower fiscal strength.