September 13, 2018 / 12:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Morgan Stanley to offer bitcoin swap trading - Bloomberg

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley plans to offer trading in derivatives tied to bitcoin, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The bank does not plan to trade bitcoin directly and its swaps are tied to bitcoin futures contracts, the person said.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, Business Insider reported that rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc was ditching plans to open a desk for trading cryptocurrencies, as the regulatory framework for crypto remains unclear.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

