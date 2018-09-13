Morgan Stanley to offer bitcoin swap trading - Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley plans to offer trading in derivatives tied to bitcoin, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The bank does not plan to trade bitcoin directly and its swaps are tied to bitcoin futures contracts, the person said.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, Business Insider reported that rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc was ditching plans to open a desk for trading cryptocurrencies, as the regulatory framework for crypto remains unclear.