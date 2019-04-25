Business News
April 25, 2019 / 6:11 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Morgan Stanley to pay $150 million to settle California mortgage securities charges

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley will pay $150 million to settle charges it concealed the risk of mortgage-backed securities that were sold to two large California pension funds, the state’s attorney general Xavier Becerra announced on Thursday.

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) will receive $122 million from the settlement, while the California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) will receive $8 million. The remainder will go to Becerra’s office.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below