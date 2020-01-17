Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman's total 2019 pay falls 7% to $27 million

FILE PHOTO: James P. Gorman, chairman & CEO of Morgan Stanley, testifies before a House Financial Services Committeeon Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Chief Executive James Gorman is receiving $27 million in total compensation in 2019, 7% less than what he got the year before, the company said in a filing on Friday, reflecting a reduction of bonuses staff-wide.

The board called the 61-year-old’s performance in the year “outstanding” and acknowledged “the firm’s strong financial performance.”

The bank said in its fourth quarter earnings on Thursday that it was lowering 2019 bonuses staff-wide in an effort to offset a 7% increase in other compensation expenses, however.

Morgan Stanley paid $172 million in severance packages to terminated employees, many of whom worked at the investment bank and trading business, according to the firm’s fourth quarter earnings report. The bank said in December that it would cut about 1,500 employees, or roughly 2% of its global workforce.

The bank’s overall reported profit jumped 46% to $2.09 billion in 2019 compared to 2018, which pushed executives to raise the bar for its performance goals. The bank said on Thursday that in the next two years it will aim to reduce expenses further, and increase returns on equity and profits from its wealth management business.

Gorman’s compensation is comprised of four parts: a base salary of $1.5 million; a cash bonus of $6.375 million; a deferred equity award of $6.375 million; and a performance-vested equity award of $12.75 million.

The board again required that 75% of Gorman’s incentive compensation be deferred over three years subject to a claw-back, and for all of that compensation to be paid in the form of equity in the company.