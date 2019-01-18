Business News
January 18, 2019 / 9:59 PM / in an hour

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay rises 7 percent to $29 million: filings

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman participates in a conversation-style interview with Economic Club of Washington in Washington September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Chief Executive James Gorman’s overall pay rose 7 percent to $29 million last year during a period that saw the firm’s net revenues rise 5 percent to $40.1 billion, according to bank filings released on Friday.

Gorman’s total compensation included a base salary of $1.5 million plus cash bonuses of about $6.9 million, deferred equity awards of nearly $6.9 million, and a long-term incentive plan based on performance worth $13.8 million.

Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by David Gregorio

