Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay rises 7 percent to $29 million: filings

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Chief Executive James Gorman’s overall pay rose 7 percent to $29 million last year during a period that saw the firm’s net revenues rise 5 percent to $40.1 billion, according to bank filings released on Friday.

Gorman’s total compensation included a base salary of $1.5 million plus cash bonuses of about $6.9 million, deferred equity awards of nearly $6.9 million, and a long-term incentive plan based on performance worth $13.8 million.