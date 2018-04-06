Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 percent in 2017

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Chief Executive James Gorman’s overall pay rose 20 percent to $27 million in 2017, according to bank filings released on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Morgan Stanley Chairman and Chief Executive James Gorman speaks during the Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting in Washington October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

That figure includes a base salary of $1.5 million plus cash bonuses of about $5.6 million awarded in the early part of 2018, deferred compensation, and a long term incentive plan.

Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher’s total compensation rose to $23 million and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan’s total pay rose to $11.5 million.