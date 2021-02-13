Morgan Stanley's investment arm weighs adding bitcoin to its list of bets: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley's investment arm is weighing whether to add digital currency bitcoin to its list of possible bets, Bloomberg News reported here on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Counterpoint Global, the $150 billion investing arm of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is exploring whether the cryptocurrency would be a suitable option for its investors, the report added.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.