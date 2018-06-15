FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 12:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy court rules it cannot hear Morgan Stanley derivatives case: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court has ruled that it cannot hear a case against Morgan Stanley and former senior Treasury officials that included a request for 2.7 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in damages.

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in New York, U.S. April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The ruling by the Court of Accounts was made on April 19 but only published on Friday.

“This court does not have jurisdiction,” said an excerpt of the ruling read to Reuters by a legal source. Another legal source and a source close to Morgan Stanley also confirmed the ruling.

The state now has three months to bring it before a new tribunal if it so chooses. The defendants, who deny any wrongdoing, argued that a civil court would have jurisdiction.

($1 = 0.8624 euros)

Reporting by Domenico Lusi, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Francesca Landini

