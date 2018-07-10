Morgan Stanley's Pick promoted to head of institutional securities: memo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has promoted Ted Pick to head of its institutional securities business as part of a broader executive shuffle, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday, the most recent elevation for an executive who has overseen several key initiatives at the Wall Street bank.

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in New York, New York January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Pick, 49, started his career at Morgan Stanley in investment banking and later moved to trading. He ran the bank's equities trading business, which became a key money-maker as it struggled in other businesses, and then helped orchestrate a difficult overhaul of its fixed income operation, which had weighed on results for years. (reut.rs/2oKRVTo)

Chief Executive Officer James Gorman and President Colm Kelleher, who previously led the institutional securities business, called the promotion “a natural next step” for Pick in the memo.

Pick’s shift to a role that Kelleher has long overseen is important because it hints at succession planning at Morgan Stanley. While there is no indication Gorman has plans to retire soon, and though Kelleher is his deputy, the process to find a next long-term CEO can take years to cement.

In addition to Pick’s elevation, Susie Huang will become co-head of investment banking alongside Mark Eichorn, according to the memo. Franck Petitgas, who also had that role, will now become head of international.

Pick and Petitgas will report to Kelleher, while Huang and Eichorn will report to Pick.