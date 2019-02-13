Morgan Stanley's global head of macro trading in fixed income to retire

A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley’s global head of macro trading in the bank’s fixed income division is retiring, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Senad Prusac oversaw the foreign exchange and emerging market and interest rates sales and trading teams, according to the memo from Morgan Stanley fixed income head Sam Kellie-Smith, which was sent to employees Tuesday.

Prusac began his career at the U.S. investment bank in 1998 as a foreign exchange trader on the options desk.

Over his two-decade-plus career, Prusac led foreign exchange options in Europe and later globally. He also ran the foreign exchange and emerging markets (FXEM) trading division in the Americas and later led FXEM sales and trading globally.

Prusac will stay on with the firm for a few weeks to oversee the transition to new leadership. His replacement has not yet been named.