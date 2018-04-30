Morgan Stanley to boost junior banker pay by up to 25 percent: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is planning to raise salaries for junior bankers by as much as 25 percent, and offer them quicker promotions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The Morgan Stanley logo is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, NY, U.S., April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The 20 percent to 25 percent pay raise for investment-banking associates will be the first in almost four years, and may differ by region, Bloomberg reported.

Analysts will be promoted to associate in two years rather than three, the report said, citing a memo sent to staff.

